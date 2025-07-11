© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Our radio stations are experiencing technical difficulties. Our engineers are working on a fix. We apologize and thank you for your patience.

What to know about the flaws in America's emergency management systems

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 11, 2025 at 8:52 AM MST

In the days since deadly flash floods killed more than 120 people in central Texas, there have been many questions about emergency systems in the U.S.

We speak with Drew Fitzgerald, telecom reporter at the Wall Street Journal, about why America’s disaster alerts often have trouble reaching people and why many Americans are opting out of emergency notifications.

