© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU Arizona Public Radio is integrating new audio software into both news and classical services. We thank you for your patience and support through the transition.

What the State Department cuts could mean for cultural diplomacy

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 18, 2025 at 8:51 AM MST

The Trump administration laid off more than 1,300 State Department employees last week.

The administration says the cuts are necessary to increase efficiency, but experts warn that there could be negative consequences to the United States’ relationship with other countries, especially when it comes to cultural diplomacy.

Host Lisa Mullins speaks with Christopher Merrill, director of the International Writing Program at the University of Iowa and a longtime cultural diplomat.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom