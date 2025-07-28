© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU Arizona Public Radio is integrating new audio software into both news and classical services. We thank you for your patience and support through the transition.

Famine expert on 'mass starvation' in Gaza

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 28, 2025 at 8:49 AM MST

Despite widespread reports of dire hunger conditions in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials continue to deny the claims that Israel is conducting a starvation campaign in the region. Humanitarian organizations continue to sound the alarm of an impending famine if the situation on the ground continues, with little aid allowed into the region by Israel.

Host Asma Khalid hears from Alex de Waal, executive director of the World Peace Foundation at Tufts University and the author of the book “Mass Starvation: The History and Future of Famine,” about what it takes for a famine to be declared in Gaza.

Click here for more coverage and different points of view.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom