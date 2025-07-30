© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAG 90.3 FM Grand Canyon is off-air while crews disconnect power to service the tower upon which our antenna is mounted. Online streaming remains unaffected.

KNAU Arizona Public Radio is integrating new audio software into both news and classical services. We thank you for your patience and support through the transition.

The significance of Britain's potential recognition of a Palestinian state

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 30, 2025 at 8:50 AM MST

International pressure is mounting on Israel over its handling of a humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Britain announced it would conditionally recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly this September. France also announced it would do so, but did not condition the recognition.

We discuss what increasing recognition for Palestine would mean on the world stage with Bronwen Maddox, director and chief executive of Chatham House.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom