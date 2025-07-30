© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAG 90.3 FM Grand Canyon is off-air while crews disconnect power to service the tower upon which our antenna is mounted. Online streaming remains unaffected.

KNAU Arizona Public Radio is integrating new audio software into both news and classical services. We thank you for your patience and support through the transition.

U.S. lawmakers call for Trump to address Gaza hunger crisis

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 30, 2025 at 8:38 AM MST

U.S. lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are breaking with their support for Israel and calling on President Trump to do more to address the hunger crisis in Gaza.

Nahal Toosi, senior foreign affairs correspondent with Politico, joins us to discuss how the U.S. posture on Israel’s war in Gaza is shifting and how that might impact longstanding ties with Israel.

Click here for more coverage and different points of view.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom