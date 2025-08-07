© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona launches Turquoise Alerts to address crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 7, 2025 at 8:36 AM MST

In July, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs unveiled a new alert system for missing people in the state. It’s called a Turquoise Alert and is similar to an Amber or Silver Alert.

It was initially intended to help address a crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people in the state. The alert has since been expanded to cover other communities.

KJZZ’s Gabriel Pietrorazio is a field correspondent who covers tribal communities and has been covering Turquoise Alerts.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom