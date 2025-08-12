D.C. residents express concern over crime crackdown. And, Ford invests big in EVs

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

In a press conference yesterday, President Trump vowed to use the National Guard and the Metropolitan Police Department to target criminals in Washington, D.C., despite violent crime in the city being at a 30-year low. But criminals aren't his only target: He's also called for a purge of people without housing from the nation's capital.

Win McNamee / Getty Images North America / Getty Images North America U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents patrol near the Washington Monument on the National Mall on August 11 in Washington, D.C.

🎧 The people the president describes as criminals in this case are often teenagers, many of them Black, NPR's Brian Mann tells Up First. The president lumped criminals and unhoused people together, expressing how they need to be forced out of Washington. Will, who lives in a homeless camp in Washington, tells Mann that the only thing his community asks for is a fair job and housing, but they can't get that. Mann says he asked NPR to only use his first name because he fears authorities will punish him for sleeping on the street. Will also asked where people like him are supposed to go — a question Trump hasn't answered yet.

Trump says he plans to hold a phone call with European leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with talks tentatively set for tomorrow. This comes ahead of Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin's planned summit on Friday to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine. It will be the first time Putin has met with a U.S. president since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than three years ago. European allies are concerned that without Ukraine's presence at the summit, Trump could agree to far-reaching concessions. Here's what's at stake.

🎧 The European allies are likely to express to Trump that they need to be involved in ceasefire talks because lasting peace in Ukraine would involve their resources, NPR's Rob Schmitz says. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, President of the European Union Ursula von der Leyen and other European leaders wrote a joint statement over the weekend saying there can be no peace that rewards Russia's aggressive actions. Schmitz says the statement refers to the one-on-one meeting between Trump and Putin in general, as that in itself seems like a reward. The European leaders are also talking about Trump's comments leading up to this meeting about how a path to peace would require Ukraine to give up territory to Russia.

Ford Motor Company executives announced yesterday that they plan to retool the Louisville Assembly Plant in Kentucky to produce more affordable electric vehicles instead of Ford Escapes. Ford is investing billions in EVs, marking the first time the company has bet big on these vehicles. The company is building its proposal around a midsize pickup truck with a target price of $30,000. This is at least $20,000 cheaper than most other electric trucks. Ford CEO Jim Farley called the truck a new "Model T" moment for the factory.

🎧 Ford has been trying to crack into the EV market for years, according to NPR's Camila Domonoske. Executives are thinking about more than just the climate, she says. They want to be more globally competitive. Chinese automakers are producing cheap, high-quality EVs that sell well around the world. Farley has said for years it's an "existential threat" if companies like his, which also sell cars globally, cannot keep up.

Deep dive

Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A full super moon, rises behind a mountain in the village of Dodekametro, in the region of Arcadia in Greece, on July 10, 2025.

The Trump administration is speeding up plans to place a nuclear reactor on the moon to power a base for humans. According to a directive by acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy sent to NASA officials in July, the reactor is slated to launch to the moon by 2030. The plan aligns with the United States' goal of returning astronauts to the moon, especially as China and Russia also aim to use nuclear power on the moon by the end of the decade. Here's what to know about the plan.

🌕 On the moon, reactors must dissipate excess heat directly into space because there's no water or atmosphere. Large radiators could be used to manage the heat.

🌕 The main concern is getting the reactor to the moon and what happens to it once it reaches the end of its lifespan, according to Kathryn Huff, professor of nuclear, plasma, and radiological engineering at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

🌕 A recent Institute for Space Science and Development report estimates the reactor project would cost around $3 billion over five years to develop.

🌕 Duffy says if China or Russia reaches the moon first, either country could "declare a keep-out zone," which could hinder the U.S. from establishing a presence there.

Life advice

wanderluster / Getty Images / Getty Images As long as you're close enough with someone that you'd feel comfortable hosting them, you shouldn't feel sheepish about asking to stay with them when you're passing through their town, says etiquette expert Elaine Swann.

Whether you are couch surfing at a friend's or taking the kids to visit their aunt, it's important to make sure your presence in someone else's home feels like a gift rather than a burden. Being a considerate guest starts with respecting the other person's space, regardless of how comfortable you feel with them. Etiquette expert Elaine Swann shares advice with Life Kit about how to be a star guest.

🏠 Don't feel sheepish about asking to stay at a person's home when you are passing through town, if you would also extend the same courtesy.

🏠 A long weekend-style visit — generally four days and three nights — is a good sweet spot for staying with others. The timing could be adjusted for longer occasions like holidays.

🏠 When the host says you can make yourself at home, it signals that you can fend for yourself. This means you don't need to ask for a drink of water. However, you should tidy up after yourself and can even offer to help with chores.

For more guidance on being a good houseguest, listen to this episode of NPR's Life Kit. Subscribe to the Life Kit newsletter for expert advice on love, money, relationships and more.

3 things to know before you go

/ Michael Stewart / Michael Stewart Sheila Jordan

Sheila Jordan, a largely underappreciated voice in jazz, died yesterday at the age of 96. She recorded the beloved 1960s vocal jazz album, Portrait of Sheila. Boston Public Library is launching a project with OpenAI and Harvard Law School to improve the metadata of its trove of historically significant government documents. This will allow users to search and cross-reference the texts from anywhere in the world. Nathan Kesti walks 10-12 miles most days as a street outreach worker for the organization Downtown Duluth in Minnesota. His goal is to check in on people living on the street with the goal of getting them into housing or treatment. (via MPR)

