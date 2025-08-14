© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAG 90.3 FM Grand Canyon is off-air. Crews have disconnected power to service the tower upon which our antenna is mounted. Restoration is expected soon. Online streaming remains unaffected.

KNAU Arizona Public Radio is integrating new audio software into both news and classical services. We thank you for your patience and support through the transition.

The history of federal control in Washington, D.C.

WBUR
Published August 14, 2025 at 8:50 AM MST

In Washington, D.C., troops from the National Guard are patrolling areas around national monuments.

On Wednesday night, federal agents and D.C. police officers stopped vehicles at checkpoints, pulling people over for broken taillights or not wearing their seat belts.

Protesters stood nearby, shouting, “Go home.”

As NPR’s Rachel Treisman reports, President Trump’s takeover of D.C. law enforcement is not the first time the city has been under tighter federal control.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

NPR News