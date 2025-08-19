© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU Arizona Public Radio continues to integrate new audio software into both our news and classical services, resulting in some glitches. Thank you for your support and patience through this upgrade.

KNAU 88.7 is restored to full power. APS cut power to our system atop Mormon Mountain to service another radio station's electricity meter and restored it early Monday morning.

Russia demands Donetsk region of Ukraine in ceasefire agreement

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 19, 2025 at 8:56 AM MST
An aerial view of Chasiv Yar shows the frontline city in ruins after heavy fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces for over a year, Donetsk Region, Ukraine, Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/File)
The Kremlin is demanding that Ukraine give up the entire Donetsk oblast as part of any ceasefire agreement. Donetsk is strategically important to Ukraine, as is its so-called “fortress belt,” the fortified defensive line since Russia invaded in 2014.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Kateryna Stepanenko, Russian analyst at the Institute for the Study of War, about why Donetsk, and the greater Donbas region, is so important to Ukraine and why Russia wants control of it.

