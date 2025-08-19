© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU Arizona Public Radio continues to integrate new audio software into both our news and classical services, resulting in some glitches. Thank you for your support and patience through this upgrade.

KNAU 88.7 is restored to full power. APS cut power to our system atop Mormon Mountain to service another radio station's electricity meter and restored it early Monday morning.

What transpired at Trump's meeting with Zelenskyy?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 19, 2025 at 8:51 AM MST
President Trump greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on August 18, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
/
President Trump greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on August 18, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

We debrief on President Trump’s meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders with NPR’s Greg Myre.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom