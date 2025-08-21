© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU Arizona Public Radio continues to integrate new audio software into both our news and classical services, resulting in some glitches. Thank you for your support and patience through this upgrade.

KNAU 88.7 is restored to full power. APS cut power to our system atop Mormon Mountain to service another radio station's electricity meter and restored it early Monday morning.

Vermont governor rejects Trump's request to deploy state's National Guard troops to D.C.

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 21, 2025 at 8:48 AM MST
Gov. Phil Scott talks with reporters on July 12, 2024, in Berlin, Vermont. (Charles Krupa/AP)
/
Gov. Phil Scott talks with reporters on July 12, 2024, in Berlin, Vermont. (Charles Krupa/AP)

President Trump continues to assert federal control over the nation’s capital by ordering hundreds of the city’s police force and Washington, D.C.’s National Guard to patrol the streets for crime. Hundreds more National Guard troops are expected in Washington within the next few days as President Trump makes requests of Republican governors to lend him their state’s soldiers. That includes Republican Gov. Phil Scott of Vermont, who rejected Trump’s request.

We speak to Peter Hirschfeld, reporter for Vermont Public, about how this request process works and why Gov. Scott refused Trump’s request.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom