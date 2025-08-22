© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
How Hurricane Katrina impacted Louisiana's lowest-performing schools

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 22, 2025 at 8:45 AM MST
Floodwaters from Hurricane Katrina cover a portion of New Orleans on Aug. 30, 2005. (David J. Phillip/AP)
After Hurricane Katrina, state officials in Louisiana accelerated their takeover of New Orleans’ lowest-performing schools. One hundred of them were put into a state-run district, and within a decade, the state closed all of them, replacing them with charter schools.

Aubri Juhasz of member station WWNO in New Orleans joins us to discuss the state of New Orleans’ schools 20 years after Katrina.

