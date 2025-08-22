© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU Arizona Public Radio continues to integrate new audio software into both our news and classical services, resulting in some glitches. Thank you for your support and patience through this upgrade.

KNAU 88.7 is restored to full power. APS cut power to our system atop Mormon Mountain to service another radio station's electricity meter and restored it early Monday morning.

Release of Uvalde school shooting documents raises questions for victims' families

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published August 22, 2025 at 1:02 PM MST

Family members of the victims of the 2022 Uvalde school shooting where 19 students and two teachers died, recently got a look at newly released files from the Uvalde Consolidated School District and Uvalde County from the day of the shooting. More than three years after the tragedy, their suffering lingers without answers to their questions about how the security protocols failed that day.

Copyright 2025 Texas Public Radio
NPR News
Jerry Clayton