SNL roasts Trump in season premiere, as Bad Bunny addresses Super Bowl criticism

President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth bore the brunt of jokes during Saturday Night Live's Season 51 premiere on Saturday, which featured musician Bad Bunny as a host.

The show opened with a skit mocking Hegseth, portrayed by comedian Colin Jost, ridiculing the Defense Secretary's address to military leaders in Quantico, Virginia, last week.

"You don't want to follow the rules? Hey, no problem. You know who's going to want your sick, twisted, fat ass? ICE," Jost said, referring to Hegseth's comments about Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers. "Got a sign-up sheet for ICE in the hallway, check them out. 'Cause in here, from now on, we're doing Army and Army only…".

Later in the sketch, Trump, played by James Austin Johnson, interrupted Hegseth and said, "I'm just here, keeping my eye on SNL, making sure they don't do anything too mean about me."

"And they better be careful, because I know late-night TV like the back of my hand," he said, while holding up a bruised hand – referencing photographs which have shown bruising on Trump's hands. The White House has said the bruising is a result of aspirin and shaking hands frequently.

A few minutes later, he said SNL should be on their "best behavior" or they would have to answer to Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chair Brendan Carr. Then, Mikey Day as Carr walked out on stage to the Rockwell song "Somebody's Watching Me."

Trump has criticized SNL several times in the past, suggesting that the FCC and Federal Election Commission "look into" the show's coverage of him in 2019.

Will Heath / NBC / NBC James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump during the "Pete Hegseth" Cold Open (with Colin Jost as Pete Hegseth behind him) on Saturday, October 4, 2025

Superstar musician Bad Bunny, who was the guest host, addressed the criticism that followed after he was tapped by the NFL to headline the Super Bowl halftime show in February.

"I'm very happy, and I think everyone is happy about it, even Fox News," Bad Bunny joked. "But really, I'm very excited to be doing the Super Bowl, and I know that people all around the world who love my music are also happy."

The Puerto Rican superstar then continued in Spanish, saying, "Especially all the Latinos and Latinas across the world, and here, in the United States, all those who have worked to open doors."

"It's more than an achievement for myself, it's an achievement for all of us… It shows our footprint, and our contribution to this country, that no one will ever be able to take away or erase," he said before switching back to English. "And if you didn't understand what I just said, you have four months to learn."

Last month, the Puerto Rican musician said he had decided not to include the U.S. in his upcoming world tour in case there were immigration raids at his concerts.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said during an interview with right-wing podcaster Benny Johnson last week that ICE agents will be "all over that place" when asked if they would be at the Super Bowl.

Also in the opening skit, Johnson's Trump said to Jost's Hegseth: "May every day be another wonderful secret… That was a quote from a poem I wrote to a horrible man I've never met before." He was quoting lines which Trump allegedly wrote in a 50th birthday card to deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein — though the president has denied writing in the card.

Later on, in the show's "Weekend Update" section, hosted by Jost and Michael Che, there were jokes about the government shutdown, as well as jibes about New York City Mayor Eric Adams ending his reelection bid.

NPR reached out to the White House for comment on Sunday and received an automatic response via email blaming Democrats for the government shutdown the administration says is resulting in a delay in responses.

Copyright 2025 NPR