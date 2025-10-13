© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU & KPUB stations are experiencing technical issues, resulting in dead air or overlapping audio. Our software vendor is attempting to resolve the issues. We very appreciative of your patience, let alone support.

Arizona Public Radio continues to integrate new audio software into both our news and classical services, resulting in some glitches. Thank you for your support and patience through this upgrade.

Right-wing influencers promote National Guard troop deployment to Portland

WBUR
Published October 13, 2025 at 8:49 AM MST

National Guard troops are patrolling streets in downtown Memphis, Tennessee, while judges have stalled the Trump administration’s plan to deploy the Guard to Chicago and Portland, Oregon.

In Portland, social media personalities are shaping what the public understands about a possible troop deployment. Right-wing influencers are now working with the federal government to promote its message.

Erik Neumann of Oregon Public Broadcasting reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
NPR News