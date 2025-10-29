© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
What's at stake for Taiwan and the world economy ahead of Trump's meeting with China's Xi

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 29, 2025 at 8:57 AM MST

President Trump is set to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday. Trump wants Beijing to curb exports of chemicals that make fentanyl in exchange for a lowered tariff rate with China. Xi’s expected to push Trump to weaken U.S. support for Taiwan.

We discuss the high stakes for the meeting with Patricia Kim of the Brookings Institution.

