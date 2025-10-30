© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Both KNAU and KPUB stations are experiencing technical issues, resulting in dead air or overlapping audio. Our software vendor is attempting to resolve the issue.

Arizona Public Radio continues to integrate new audio software for both our news and classical services, resulting in some glitches.

We appreciate your patience and continued support.

Millions of mothers and children could lose nutritional assistance as soon as Nov. 1

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 30, 2025 at 8:42 AM MST

As the government shutdown grinds on, funds are running out for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, better known as WIC, a federal program that provides millions of vulnerable mothers and their children with key nutritional assistance.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Omaha Nation WIC director Jessika Free-Bass.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom