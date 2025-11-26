© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Former ambassador to Ukraine reflects on efforts at peace 

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 26, 2025 at 9:44 AM MST

The Trump administration is pushing for a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine, with President Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff slated to go to Moscow next week. This comes amid controversy over a report in Bloomberg News about a phone call in October in which Witkoff reportedly gave advice to an advisor to Russian President Vladimir Putin for how to pitch a peace plan to President Trump.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor. 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom