Trump calls Somali migrants 'garbage' as administration reportedly plans ICE operation in Minnesota

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 3, 2025 at 10:01 AM MST

President Trump made inflammatory comments about Somali immigrants living in the U.S on Tuesday. His comments come amid reports that the administration is planning to launch an Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation in Minnesota to target Somali Americans without legal status.

The Minnesota Reformer’s Madison McVan joins us.

