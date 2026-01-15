© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Service to KNAG 90.3 Grand Canyon is restored. Thank you for your patience and support.

Arizona Public Radio continues to integrate new audio software while addressing remaining glitches. We appreciate your patience and support and will update when all issues are fully resolved.

Minnesota activist weighs in on supporting Somali community amid violence

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 15, 2026 at 9:55 AM MST

Tense protests continue after a second Immigration and Customs Enforcement shooting in Minneapolis.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Habon Abdulle, the executive director of the nonprofit Ayada Leads in Minneapolis. She advocates for women in civic leadership and has trained leaders such as Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar. She’s been in emergency meetings all morning to help her community.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom