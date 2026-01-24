Man shot dead by federal immigration officers in Minneapolis

A man shot Saturday morning in Minneapolis by federal immigration officers has died, federal and local officials said.

The incident, the third shooting involving Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis this year, occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Central Time on the city's South Side when federal law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted operation against a man the Department of Homeland Security said was undocumented and armed, and wanted for "violent assault." Another individual approached the federal agents with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun, DHS said.

"The officers attempted to disarm the suspect but the armed suspect violently resisted," DHS said in its statement.

DHS said the man who approached them had two gun magazines and no identification. The federal officer feared for his life and fired defensive shots. The agency did not publicly identify the dead man.

"This looks like a situation where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement," the agency said.

But Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said at a news conference Saturday afternoon that the victim was a 37-year-old white male resident of the city who is believed to be a U.S. citizen. His only known interaction with police was for traffic tickets, O'Hara said.

"We believe he is a lawful gun owner with a permit to carry," O'Hara said.

The man was shot multiple times, possibly by more than one federal officer, O'Hara said. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

"We were not provided any public safety statement around the incident…" he said.

Renee Macklin Good, 37 and a mother of three, was fatally shot on Jan. 7 in her SUV as she drove away after partially blocking a Minneapolis street.

On Jan. 14, Julio Cesar Sosa-Celia, a Venezuelan national, was shot in the leg by immigration officers during an altercation with immigration officials.

"Minnesota has had it," Gov. Tim Walz posted on social media this morning. "This is sickening."

Walz post that he spoke with someone from the White House after the shooting and called on President Trump to end the immigration operation immediately.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

