Hong Kong sentences outspoken publisher Jimmy Lai to 20 years in prison

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 9, 2026 at 10:03 AM MST
Jimmy Lai walks through the Stanley prison in Hong Kong, on July 28, 2023. (Louise Delmotte/AP)
Louise Delmotte/AP
Jimmy Lai walks through the Stanley prison in Hong Kong, on July 28, 2023. (Louise Delmotte/AP)

Pro-democracy advocate and former media mogul Jimmy Lai has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

He was convicted in a Hong Kong court last year on charges of endangering national security and conspiracy to publish seditious articles. The punishment is the longest punishment given so far under a China-imposed national security law.

Lai, the founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily, has long been a target of the Chinese ruling party because of his free-speech views. His daughter, Claire Lai, speaks with Here & Now’s Indira Lakshmanan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom