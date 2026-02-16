© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
What does the U.S. want out of its negotiations with Iran?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 16, 2026 at 10:06 AM MST

The U.S. military is reportedly preparing for the possibility of sustained military operations against Iran as negotiators meet over Tehran’s nuclear program.

Here & Now‘s Tiziana Dearing speaks with Jim Walsh from Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s security studies program about why a military buildup continues to happen around Iran and what it would take for tensions to de-escalate.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom