U.S. and Israel strike Iran in operation 'Epic Fury.' Trump calls for regime overthrow

Updated February 28, 2026 at 6:59 AM MST

TEL AVIV, Israel — The United States and Israel have launched strikes against Iran with the goal of toppling the regime, President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday.

In an eight-minute video posted on Truth Social, Trump said the operation, known as "Epic Fury," was "to prevent this very wicked, radical dictatorship from threatening America and our core national security interests."

A person briefed on the operation told NPR that Israel was targeting Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, though their whereabouts weren't immediately clear.

Iran's news agency IRNA said U.S.-Israeli strikes hit a girls' school, killing dozens of young students and wounding more.

Iran's Foreign Ministry called the airstrikes a "gross violation" of its national sovereignty, and retaliated by launching missiles at Israel and at military bases with U.S. troops in Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. An Iranian official said all Israeli and U.S. interests in the region were now considered legitimate targets.

The UAE Defense Ministry said an Asian migrant worker was killed from fallen debris when air defenses intercepted missiles attacking a base with U.S. troops in Abu Dhabi.

The joint U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran comes after weeks of escalating tensions and a major U.S. military buildup in the region, as the U.S. and Iran tried to negotiate a deal to limit Iran's nuclear program. Trump said those efforts had failed.

"Bombs will be dropping everywhere," President Trump said in his video address. "When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will be, probably, your only chance for generations."

The Israeli military said in a statement its fighter jets were striking "dozens of military targets" in Iran with "full synchronization and coordination" between the Israeli and U.S. militaries following months of joint planning.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said the goal of the joint U.S.-Israeli attack is to "remove the existential threat posed by the terrorist regime in Iran."

"Our joint action will create the conditions for the brave Iranian people to take their destiny into their own hands," Netanyahu said in a video.

A person briefed on the operation told NPR it was expected to last a few days, with Israel's military focusing on targeting Iran's missile program.

"We are going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground," Trump said.

Israel has closed its airspace to all passenger flights, and civil defense protocols have been activated. Regional military forces remain on high alert.

Israel declared a 48-hour state of emergency. Air raid sirens have been sounding across the country, with authorities warning civilians to enter bomb shelters.

Trails of smoke streaked the sky above Tel Aviv as Israeli interception systems fired at incoming missiles. A hospital in central Israel began moving operations to an underground fortified compound.

"Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime, a vicious group of very hard, terrible people. It's menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas and our allies throughout the world," Trump said.

Trump acknowledged that the operation could result in casualties of U.S. troops, but said "we're doing this for the future, and it is a noble mission."

"We pray for every service member as they selflessly risk their lives to ensure that Americans and our children will never be threatened by a nuclear armed Iran," Trump said.

He said the U.S. had "sought repeatedly to make a deal" but Iran "rejected every opportunity to renounce their nuclear ambitions."

Trump told the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps to "lay down your arms… or you will face certain death."

Iranian government media reported rocket fire in parts of the capital, Tehran. State television has broadcast footage showing smoke rising after a blast in the city. The extent of the damage and potential casualties has not yet been confirmed.

The strike follows weeks of speculation about potential military action against Iran, particularly amid a significant U.S. military buildup in the Middle East.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Rebecca Rosman reported from Paris. Aya Batrawy contributed reporting from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Copyright 2026 NPR