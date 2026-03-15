'One Battle After Another' takes best picture; the complete list of Oscar wins

Updated March 15, 2026 at 8:18 PM MST

One Battle After Another took home best picture at the 98th Oscars on Sunday night.

It was a big night for director Paul Thomas Anderson, who also won best director and best adapted screenplay for the film. Cassandra Kulukundis, casting director of One Battle After Another, won the Academy's first-ever award for achievement in casting.

But the wins were spread out: Sinners writer and director Ryan Coogler won his first Oscar for best original screenplay, and actor Michael B. Jordan won his first, best actor, for playing twins — Smoke and Stack — in the vampire movie. Jessie Buckley won best actress for her role as Agnes Shakespeare in Hamnet.

The ceremony even featured a tie between two live action short films: The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva. The last Oscar tie was in 2013, when Zero Dark Thirty and Skyfall tied in the sound editing category.

Occasionally those on stage gestured toward the world beyond Hollywood: "No to war and free Palestine," Javier Bardem said on stage, presenting the award for best international feature film.

David Borenstein, co-director of winning feature documentary Mr. Nobody Against Putin, said in his acceptance speech, "Mr. Nobody Against Putin is about how you lose your country. And what we saw when working with this footage … it's that you lose it through countless small, little acts of complicity. When we act complicit, when a government murders people on the streets of our major cities, when we don't say anything, when oligarchs take over the media and control how we can produce it and consume it, we all face a moral choice."

Co-director Pavel "Pasha" Talankin, who shot footage for the documentary while working at a Russian school, said onstage, "In the name of our future, in the name of all of our children, stop all of these wars now."

All of the winners are below, in bold.

Best picture

WINNER: One Battle After Another

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Performance by an actress in a leading role

WINNER: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Performance by an actor in a leading role

WINNER: Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Achievement in directing

WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Performance by an actress in a supporting role

WINNER: Amy Madigan, Weapons

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Performance by an actor in a supporting role

WINNER: Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo, Sinners

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Best animated feature film

WINNER: KPop Demon Hunters

Arco

Elio

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best international feature film

WINNER: Sentimental Value, Norway

The Secret Agent, Brazil

It Was Just an Accident, France

Sirāt, Spain

The Voice of Hind Rajab, Tunisia

Achievement in cinematography

WINNER: Sinners

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Train Dreams

Achievement in film editing

WINNER: One Battle After Another

F1

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Achievement in sound

WINNER: F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirāt

Original score

WINNER: Sinners, Ludwig Goransson

Bugonia, Jerskin Fendrix

Frankenstein, Alexandre Desplat

Hamnet, Max Richter

One Battle after Another, Jonny Greenwood

Best documentary feature film

WINNER: Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

The Perfect Neighbor

Best documentary short film

WINNER: All the Empty Rooms

Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Children No More: Were and Are Gone

The Devil Is Busy

Perfectly a Strangeness

Best animated short film

WINNER: The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Butterfly

Forevergreen

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

Best live action short film

WINNER: The Singers

WINNER: Two People Exchanging Saliva

Butcher's Stain

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen's Period Drama

Achievement in casting

WINNER: One Battle after Another, Cassandra Kulukundis

Hamnet, Nina Gold

Marty Supreme, Jennifer Venditti

The Secret Agent, Gabriel Domingues

Sinners, Francine Maisler

Achievement in visual effects

WINNER: Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Jurassic World Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners

Achievement in production design

WINNER: Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Writing (original screenplay)

WINNER: Sinners, written by Ryan Coogler

Blue Moon, written by Robert Kaplow

It Was Just an Accident, written by Jafar Panahi; script collaborators: Nader Saïvar, Shadmehr Rastin, Mehdi Mahmoudian

Marty Supreme, written by Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

Sentimental Value, written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

Writing (adapted screenplay)

WINNER: One Battle after Another, written by Paul Thomas Anderson

Bugonia, screenplay by Will Tracy

Frankenstein, written for the screen by Guillermo del Toro

Hamnet, screenplay by Chloé Zhao and Maggie O'Farrell

Train Dreams, screenplay by Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling

WINNER: Frankenstein, Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey

Kokuho, Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino and Tadashi Nishimatsu

Sinners, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine and Shunika Terry

The Smashing Machine, Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin and Bjoern Rehbein

The Ugly Stepsister, Thomas Foldberg and Anne Cathrine Sauerberg

Achievement in costume design

WINNER: Frankenstein

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Original song

WINNER: "Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters; music and lyric by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seon and Teddy Park

"Dear Me" from Diane Warren: Relentless; music and lyric by Diane Warren

"I Lied to You" from Sinners; music and lyric by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Goransson

"Sweet Dreams of Joy" from Viva Verdi!; music and lyric by Nicholas Pike

"Train Dreams" from Train Dreams; music by Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner; lyric by Nick Cave

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