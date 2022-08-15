Fiona the hippo's little brother has a name after a worldwide contest

After thousands of suggestions from across the world, the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden has named its baby hippo Fritz.

Fritz's sister is Fiona, who caught the world's attention in 2017 after she was born six weeks premature. Fans have continually supported the 5-year-old hippo, who became the Cincinnati Zoo's star animal ever since.

After Fritz was born, the zoo said they received over 90,000 submissions of name suggestions from all 50 U.S. states and over 60 different countries.

The zoo narrowed down the two name options to Fritz and Ferguson. Fritz received 56% of the over 200,000 votes cast, according to the zoo.

Say hello to Fritz! More than 200,000 votes were received via a Jotform poll, and 56% preferred Fritz over Ferguson. The hippo keepers love the name and think it’s fitting since Bibi's birth control was apparently on the fritz. 😂 It also sounds good with Fiona! @Jotform pic.twitter.com/jNr0PhhmLi — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) August 15, 2022

"We would have been happy with either name, but we really think the name Fritz fits this spunky little guy's personality," Wendy Rice, the Cincinnati Zoo's head hippo keeper, said in a news release Monday.

The pregnancy of Fiona's mom, Bibi, was a happy surprise for the zoo. In April, it announced that despite taking doses of contraceptives, Bibi was expecting. And that makes the name even more fitting.

"We also thought it was funny that it was suggested because 'Fritz' is here due to Bibi's birth control being 'on the fritz,'" Rice said.

