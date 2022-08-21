Arkansas officers were suspended after video on social media shows a police beating

Updated August 21, 2022 at 9:20 PM ET

Three law enforcement officers in Crawford County, Arkansas, have been placed on leave after a video shared on social media shows them beating and restraining a man in a parking lot. State police will investigate the incident, the governor said.

In the video, a law enforcement officer repeatedly and brutally punches the man and slams his head against the cement ground several times. Another officer is seen kicking the man's lower body repeatedly while a third officer is seen holding the man down.

Two of the officers are deputies with the Crawford County sheriff's office and the third is an officer with the city of Mulberry Police Department, law enforcement confirmed.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson confirmed that state police will investigate the "arrest incident."

"I have spoken with Col. Bill Bryant of the Arkansas State Police and the local arrest incident in Crawford County will be investigated pursuant to the video evidence and the request of the prosecuting attorney," he said in a tweet.

Crawford County Sheriff James Damante had said in a statement hours prior that his office had requested a state investigation, adding that the two deputies involved in the incident have been suspended "pending the outcome of the investigation."

"I hold all my employees accountable for their actions and will take appropriate measures in this matter," Damante said in the statement posted to Facebook.

In a separate statement from Mulberry Police, the department confirmed that the incident captured on video involved one of its officers, who it said has since been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a state police investigation.

"The City of Mulberry and the Mulberry Police Department takes these investigations very seriously and holds all their officers accountable for their actions," officials said in the Facebook post. "We will take the appropriate actions at the conclusion of the investigation."

Law enforcement did not confirm when or where the incident occurred, but local media report it happened Sunday at a convenience store in Mulberry.

A user named Naomi Johnson uploaded a video of the incident to TikTok that she also shared on Twitter, and said: "my sister witnessed this today." Johnson's video appeared to have been removed from TikTok on Sunday evening.

