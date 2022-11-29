© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Photos: Highlights from the 2022 FIFA World Cup

By Maansi Srivastava
Published November 29, 2022 at 7:19 AM MST
Andre Ayew of Ghana celebrates after their third goal by Mohammed Kudus during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Korea Republic and Ghana at Education City Stadium on Nov. 28 in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
The 2022 FIFA World Cup has drawn the world's attention to Qatar, where 32 countries have sent their best to compete for the championship title. So far, only Qatar and Canada have been eliminated. Many countries are still hoping to advance to the Round of 16, which will be determined by the end of this week.

On Monday, Nov. 28, Ghana won 3-2 in a close match with South Korea. Cristiano Ronaldo led Portugal to victory over Uruguay. Brazil and Ghana also emerged victorious. Cameroon and Serbia ended their match in a draw.

South Korea's Cho Gue-sung heads the ball to score his side's second goal against Ghana's goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi during the World Cup group H soccer match between South Korea and Ghana, on Nov. 28 at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
Iran's matches were met with a mix of cheers and protests in response to the country's treatment of women and activists.

An Iran supporter cries as she holds a shirt that reads 'Mahsa Amini' prior to the start of the World Cup group B soccer match between Wales and Iran, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Friday, Nov. 25.
Iran's defender #03 Ehsan Hajsafi fights for the ball with Wales' defender #03 Neco Williams during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between Wales and Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on Nov. 25.
Over the weekend, Canadian forward Alphonso Davies scored the country's first-ever World Cup goal. Canada's early lead did not stop Croatia from swiftly responding with four goals of their own.

Argentina made a comeback Saturday with victory over Mexico. Costa Rica also bounced back from its recent loss to Spain, winning in a match against Japan, 1-0. France, Australia and Poland also won their recent matches.

Canada's forward #19 Alphonso Davies scores the opening goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group F football match between Croatia and Canada on Nov. 27 at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.
Denmark's Joachim Andersen, left, and France's Marcus Thuram go for a header during a World Cup group D soccer match at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Despite all-around strong performances, Cameroon, Ghana and Serbia lost matches Thursday. A long 3.5 hour match between Uruguay and South Korea ended in a 0-0 draw.

Cameroon fans enjoy the pre match atmosphere prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Cameroon and Serbia at Al Janoub Stadium on Nov. 28 in Al Wakrah, Qatar.
Cameroon's midfielder #08 Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (top) fights for the ball with Switzerland's midfielder #10 Granit Xhaka during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match between Switzerland and Cameroon on Nov. 24 at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, south of Doha.
Iranian referee Alireza Faghani (back) shows a yellow card to Serbia's defender #02 Strahinja Pavlovic during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match between Brazil and Serbia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on Nov. 24.
Brazil's forward #09 Richarlison (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match between Brazil and Serbia on Nov. 24 at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha.
On Wednesday, Nov. 23, Croatia and Morocco played a tense game that ended in a 0-0 draw. Meanwhile, Spain dominated over Costa Rica with a final score of 7-0.

Japan also made a strong showing and won against the projected finalist, Germany, on the same day.

Josip Juranovic of Croatia controls the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Morocco and Croatia at Al Bayt Stadium on Nov. 23 in Al Khor, Qatar.
One of Costa Rica's fans sings ahead of a 2022 World Cup Group E match with Spain at the Al Thumama stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.
Some Canadian fans kissing the World Cup during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Groupe F match between Belgium and Canada at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 23, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Croatia's Mario Pasalic is challenged by Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri as he attempts to score during a 2022 FIFA World Cup Group F match at the Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar.
Morocco's fans cheer on their team during a 2022 World Cup match with Croatia on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Doha, Qatar.
Japan's goalkeeper, Shuichi Gonda, makes a save during the team's 2022 World Cup Group E match against Germany at the Khalifa International Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Doha, Qatar.
Japan's players celebrate a 2-1 win in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E match with Germany at the Khalifa International Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.
On Tuesday, Nov. 22, there was a stunning upset when Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia. Many were shocked by the loss, expecting star player Lionel Messi to lead Argentina to victory.

After opening night, England and the Netherlands were able to enjoy wins in their first rounds against Iran and Senegal, respectively. The United States' first two matches ended in draws.

Wales forward Gareth Bale (No. 11) takes a penalty to score his team's first goal during a 2022 World Cup Group B match agains the U.S. on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha, Qatar.
England's Raheem Sterling celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's third goal during a 2022 World Cup Group B soccer match with Iran on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
On Sunday, Nov. 20, the games began with a highly anticipated match between Qatar and Ecuador. Ecuador went on to win the match, 2-0, with strong and consistent defense.

Ecuador's players pray ahead of the a 2022 World Cup Group A match with Qatar on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha, Qatar.
The 2022 FIFA World Cup's opening ceremony also took place on Sunday, Nov. 20, with a blaze of fireworks and a massive replica of the tournament trophy. The opening ceremony also included a lineup of stunning performances, with dances and famous artists like South Korean pop singer Jungkook of K-pop group BTS.

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony prior to a 2022 FIFA World Cup Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar.
Jung Kook of BTS performs during the opening ceremony prior to a 2022 FIFA World Cup Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar.
Fans take photos of fireworks over the Doha skyline during Day 2 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup's fan festival at Al Bidda Park on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
Fireworks explode around a replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy during the opening ceremony ahead of a Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha, Qatar, on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
