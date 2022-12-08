Photos from the 2022 FIFA World Cup's Round of 16

After more than two weeks of incredible soccer, the 2022 World Cup's quarterfinals begin Friday. Last month, 32 countries sent their best to compete for the championship title in Qatar. Most of the competitors were eliminated after this past week's Round of 16. The final eight countries' teams will advance to their quarterfinals matchups Friday and Saturday.

The quarterfinals lineup currently includes Brazil, Croatia, Argentina, the Netherlands, Morocco, Portugal, England and France. Brazil and Croatia will be first to face off.

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Portugal dominated Switzerland with a final score of 6-1. Morocco qualified for the quarterfinals for the first time after a stunning penalty shootout. Brazil, a top contender, secured their spot with a decisive 4-1 win over South Korea. Croatia pulled ahead in a penalty shootout at the end of a close game with Japan. France and England also won their Sunday matches. The United States exited Saturday after facing a strong performance by the Netherlands.

Julian Finney / Getty Images / Getty Images Morocco's players celebrate after a penalty shoot-out during a 2022 World Cup Round of 16 match secured their win against Spain at the Education City Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 6, in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Pau de la Calle / AP / AP A Morocco fan juggles a soccer ball amid celebrations in Barcelona, Spain, after Morocco beat Spain in a penalty shoot-out in a Round of 16 World Cup match on Tuesday, Dec. 6, in Qatar.

Justin Setterfield / Getty Images / Getty Images Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo looks on from the bench during a 2022 World Cup Round of 16 match with Switzerland at the Lusail Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 6, in Lusail City, Qatar. The game represented the first time Ronaldo hadn't started a World Cup match since 2006.

Xiao Yijiu / Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images / Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images Portugal's Goncalo Ramos competes during a 2022 World Cup Round of 16 match with Switzerland on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.

Patricia de Melo Moreira / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Portugal forward Goncalo Ramos (left, No. 26) celebrates with Portugal defender Pepe (No. 3) after scoring his team's first goal during a 2022 World Cup Round of 16 match with Switzerland on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha.

Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, 82, was hospitalized last week due to a lung infection. During their Round of 16 match, Brazil's players and fans honored Pelé, who led Brazil to three World Cup titles decades ago. Doctors at Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital in São Paulo, Brazil, say his health is improving.

Darko Bandic / AP / AP Brazil's fans hold a giant banner showing the Brazilian soccer legend Pelé during a 2022 World Cup Round of 16 match against South Korea on Monday, Dec. 5, at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar.

Francois Nel / Getty Images / Getty Images Brazil's Neymar (right) celebrates with Raphinha, Lucas Paqueta and Vinicius Junior after scoring the team's second goal in a penalty kick during a 2022 World Cup Round of 16 match with South Korea on Monday, Dec. 5, at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar.

/ Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images (2); Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images; Ricardo Mazalan/AP / Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images (2); Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images; Ricardo Mazalan/AP Top left: France's forward Antoine Griezmann (No. 7) fights for the ball with Poland's midfielder Przemyslaw Frankowski (No. 24) during the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between France and Poland on Dec. 4 in Doha. Bottom left: France supporters wave national flags. Top right: A France supporter poses for a picture. Bottom right: France's Olivier Giroud makes an overhead kick.

Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images French forward Olivier Giroud (No. 9) celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during a 2022 World Cup Round of 16 match with Poland on Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Anne-Christine Poujoulat / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images England's midfielder Jude Bellingham (right, No. 22) fights for the ball with Senegal's defender Abdou Diallo (No. 22) during a 2022 World Cup Round of 16 match on Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha, Qatar.

Victor R. Caivano / AP / AP An Argentine fan waves the country's flag as he watches the 2022 World Cup match between Argentina and Australia with hundreds of other fans on Saturday, Dec. 3, at a park in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Argentina won the match, 2-1.

Adrian Dennis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Netherlands' forward Memphis Depay (No. 10) fights for the ball with U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams (No. 4) during a 2022 World Cup Round of 16 match on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Netherlands won the match.

Alberto Pizzoli / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams (No. 4) reacts after his team lost a 2022 World Cup Round of 16 match to the Netherlands on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

The United States' exit came days after a long and tense match with Iran, which also put a spotlight on the political tension between the two countries. Germany, Uruguay and Mexico were also strong competitors who exited the tournament unexpectedly early.

Argentina and Brazil both appear to have the clear paths to victory. But with 10 days left and eight teams still competing for the title, anything can happen.

