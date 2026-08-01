Kiera Riley, Capitol Media Services
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Meta owes Arizona $223 million for harming teen mental health on social media following a suit filed by Arizona and 48 other states.
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A measure proposing major reforms to the Arizona's Empowerment Scholarship Account program will no longer go to voters in November following a court ruling.
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Republican lawmakers acted illegally in how they told voters about the effect of a provision of an initiative that would reform Empowerment Scholarship Accounts, the Arizona Supreme Court has ruled.