Rachel.Martinez@nau.edu

Rachel grew up in Arizona where she graduated with a Bachelors degree from NAU. She continued her educational journey in New York, where she earned her JD at Hofstra School of Law. She spent almost a decade in Denver giving legal guidance and working in operations and finance for various non-profit organizations. She returned to her hometown of Flagstaff to raise her kids in the mountains. In her free time she enjoys all things outdoors, discovering new hobbies, and traveling.