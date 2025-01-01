© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our radio stations are experiencing technical difficulties. Our engineers are working on a fix. We apologize and thank you for your patience.

Rachel Martinez

Financial Oversight Manager

Rachel.Martinez@nau.edu

Rachel grew up in Arizona where she graduated with a Bachelors degree from NAU. She continued her educational journey in New York, where she earned her JD at Hofstra School of Law. She spent almost a decade in Denver giving legal guidance and working in operations and finance for various non-profit organizations. She returned to her hometown of Flagstaff to raise her kids in the mountains. In her free time she enjoys all things outdoors, discovering new hobbies, and traveling.