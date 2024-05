On today's newscast: Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren urged Congress to approve expanded compensation for victims of Cold War-era radiation exposure, Rep. Eli Crane joined House Republicans at Donald Trump’s hush money trial in New York, the Senate Elections Committee passed a ballot referral that would ask voters to move up the deadline for dropping off early ballots and more.

