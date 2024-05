On today's newscast: Law enforcement shot and killed an armed person in Prescott, the SR 89A switchbacks through Oak Creek Canyon will be closed next week for a safety project, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office identified human remains found at the base of Mount Elden in 2019, a Prescott 8th grader made it to the Scripps National Spelling Bee semifinals, and more.

