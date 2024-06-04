Tuesday, June 4, 2024

On today's newscast: A new study says forests may experience a near-doubling of the area burned in wildfires by 2050 because of climate change, stage one fire restrictions will start Thursday in some places as excessive heat is expected to hit northern Arizona, the Navajo Nation attorney general has enlisted an outside lawyer to review allegations of sexual harassment and mistreatment in the president’s office, and more.

