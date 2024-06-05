© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Wednesday, June 5, 2024

By Bree Burkitt
Published June 5, 2024 at 11:13 AM MST
On today's newscast: A study that looked at what’s going on underground could have implications for the Colorado River, more state and federal lands will move into Stage 1 Fire Restrictions this week, a ballot initiative will ask voters to make it a crime for noncitizens to enter Arizona at any location other than a port of entry, the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty for a Mohave County man on death row, and more.

KNAU Local News Now
Bree Burkitt
Bree Burkitt is the host of Morning Edition and a reporter for KNAU. Contact her at bree.burkitt@nau.edu.
