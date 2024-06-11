© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU Local News Now

Tuesday, June 11, 2024

By Bree Burkitt
Published June 11, 2024 at 11:12 AM MST
On today's newscast: Crews work to contain several wildfires throughout northern Arizona as fire risk remains high due to hot and dry conditions, Senate candidate Kari Lake is facing backlash after she delivered a speech in Show Low with a Confederate flag behind her, two police shootings occurred over the weekend, Rudy Giuliani has been processed in the criminal case over the effort to overturn Trump’s 2020 election loss in Arizona.

Bree Burkitt
Bree Burkitt is the host of Morning Edition and a reporter for KNAU. Contact her at bree.burkitt@nau.edu.
