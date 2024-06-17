© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU Local News Now

Monday, June 17, 2024

By Bree Burkitt
Published June 17, 2024 at 11:57 AM MST
On today's newscast: the state legislature passed a bipartisan budget over the weekend, first lady Jill Biden made a surprise appearance at Flagstaff’s pride festival, Prescott will spend $2.3 million to move the council chambers to the first floor of the new city hall building, Mark Finchem has to pay thousands of dollars in legal fees for his unsuccessful attempt to overturn his loss in the 2022 race for Arizona secretary of state, and more.

KNAU Local News Now
Bree Burkitt
Bree Burkitt is the host of Morning Edition and a reporter for KNAU. Contact her at bree.burkitt@nau.edu.
