Monday, June 17, 2024

On today's newscast: the state legislature passed a bipartisan budget over the weekend, first lady Jill Biden made a surprise appearance at Flagstaff’s pride festival, Prescott will spend $2.3 million to move the council chambers to the first floor of the new city hall building, Mark Finchem has to pay thousands of dollars in legal fees for his unsuccessful attempt to overturn his loss in the 2022 race for Arizona secretary of state, and more.

