Thursday, June 20, 2024

On today's newscast: Multiple wildfires continue to burn throughout northern Arizona, voters will decide whether Yavapai County can increase the base expenditure limitation, Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed a bill that would have made it a felony for teachers or librarians to provide sexually explicit materials in public schools and libraries, Coconino County’s Liz Archuleta started her term on the Arizona Board of Regents, and more.

