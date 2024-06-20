© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Thursday, June 20, 2024

By Bree Burkitt
Published June 20, 2024 at 11:53 AM MST
On today's newscast: Multiple wildfires continue to burn throughout northern Arizona, voters will decide whether Yavapai County can increase the base expenditure limitation, Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed a bill that would have made it a felony for teachers or librarians to provide sexually explicit materials in public schools and libraries, Coconino County’s Liz Archuleta started her term on the Arizona Board of Regents, and more.

Bree Burkitt
Bree Burkitt is the host of Morning Edition and a reporter for KNAU. Contact her at bree.burkitt@nau.edu.
