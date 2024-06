On today's newscast: Interior Secretary Deb Haaland campaigned for President Biden’s reelection in Flagstaff Friday, the Bureau of Reclamation wants comments on a proposal to disrupt the spawning of a nonnative fish in the Grand Canyon, an NAU runner qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics, a woman is in custody after officials say she stabbed her parents in the Village of Oak Creek, and more.

