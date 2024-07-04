© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Thursday, July 4, 2024

By KNAU STAFF
Published July 4, 2024 at 12:28 PM MST
On today's Fourth of July newscast: Arizona abortion rights advocate submit ballot signatures, Flagstaff City Council approves a tribal water rights settlement, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation finalizes its plan for dealing with smallmouth bass, and hospitalizations for burns from hot surfaces are on the rise in the Southwest. There are no state highway closures for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, but drivers should expect delays due to heavy traffic, especially on Sunday afternoon.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

