KNAU Local News Now

Tuesday, July 9, 2024

By KNAU STAFF
Published July 9, 2024 at 11:03 AM MST
On today's newscast: A bill introduced in Congress would finalize a long-running water rights settlement with the Navajo Nation, Hopi Tribe and San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe; a Texas man died on the Bright Angel Trail while hiking out of the Grand Canyon on Sunday; and an excessive heat warning for much of the region including the Grand Canyon and areas below 4,000 feet has been extended into later this week ahead of a possible return of monsoon moisture.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

KNAU Local News Now northern arizona news
KNAU STAFF
