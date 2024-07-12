© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU Local News Now

Friday, July 12, 2024

By Bree Burkitt
Published July 12, 2024 at 11:59 AM MST
On today’s newscast: A USGS report says the Navajo aquifer is healthy, an Arizona language instructor taught the cast of the movie “Horizon” Apache, a man was arrested for allegedly impersonating a Yarnell firefighter and giving false evacuation orders, Democratic Rep. Greg Stanton joined calls for President Joe Biden to end his reelection bid, Arizona's school voucher program is under investigation, and more.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

KNAU Local News Now
Bree Burkitt
Bree Burkitt is the host of Morning Edition and a reporter for KNAU. Contact her at bree.burkitt@nau.edu.
