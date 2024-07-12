Friday, July 12, 2024

On today’s newscast: A USGS report says the Navajo aquifer is healthy, an Arizona language instructor taught the cast of the movie “Horizon” Apache, a man was arrested for allegedly impersonating a Yarnell firefighter and giving false evacuation orders, Democratic Rep. Greg Stanton joined calls for President Joe Biden to end his reelection bid, Arizona's school voucher program is under investigation, and more.

