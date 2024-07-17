© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU Local News Now

Wednesday, July 17, 2024

By Bree Burkitt
Published July 17, 2024 at 10:41 AM MST
On today's newscast: Arizona's attorney general signed onto a letter asking FEMA to make extreme heat and wildfire smoke eligible for major disaster declarations, GOP U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake spoke at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, rugged terrain is making fire suppression harder for crews, the Arizona Supreme Court lowered the minimum score prospective lawyers need to be admitted to the State Bar, and more.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

KNAU Local News Now
Bree Burkitt
Bree Burkitt is the host of Morning Edition and a reporter for KNAU. Contact her at bree.burkitt@nau.edu.
