Wednesday, July 17, 2024

On today's newscast: Arizona's attorney general signed onto a letter asking FEMA to make extreme heat and wildfire smoke eligible for major disaster declarations, GOP U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake spoke at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, rugged terrain is making fire suppression harder for crews, the Arizona Supreme Court lowered the minimum score prospective lawyers need to be admitted to the State Bar, and more.

