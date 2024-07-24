© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU Local News Now

Wednesday, July 24, 2024

By Bree Burkitt
Published July 24, 2024 at 11:39 AM MST
On today's newscast: Crews are thinning overgrown brush from a cinder field near Flagstaff where Apollo astronauts trained, Flagstaff Mayor Becky Daggett endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president, Sen. Mark Kelly is being considered for Harris' VP pick, Flagstaff Big Lots included in nationwide closures, Cottonwood upped the water reduction demand strategy after the well for two subdivisions failed, and more.

KNAU Local News Now
Bree Burkitt
Bree Burkitt is the host of Morning Edition and a reporter for KNAU. Contact her at bree.burkitt@nau.edu.
