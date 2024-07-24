Wednesday, July 24, 2024

On today's newscast: Crews are thinning overgrown brush from a cinder field near Flagstaff where Apollo astronauts trained, Flagstaff Mayor Becky Daggett endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president, Sen. Mark Kelly is being considered for Harris' VP pick, Flagstaff Big Lots included in nationwide closures, Cottonwood upped the water reduction demand strategy after the well for two subdivisions failed, and more.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.