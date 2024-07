On today's newscast: Three northern Arizona tribal leaders advocated for a water rights settlement in Washington D.C. this week, Lake Powell reached its highest water level in three years, Arizona Snowbowl will clear acres of aspens to realign a chairlift, Sen. JD Vance is set to make his first appearance in Arizona after being chosen as former President Donald Trump’s running mate, and more.

