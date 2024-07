On today's newscast: Much of northern Arizona has lifted fire restrictions, Gila County will buy eight flood-prone properties in the Tonto Basin, a female Mexican gray wolf will be held in captivity with a potential mate through the breeding season, a bill in the U.S. Senate would create a commission to investigate historical abuses at Native American boarding schools, and more.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.