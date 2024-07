On today's newscast: A woman and two children are dead after a pontoon boat capsized on Lake Powell Friday, Navajo Nation health officials again recommend masks be worn indoors as COVID-19 cases increase nationwide, Payson Unified School District students can now get free breakfast and lunch, a judge rejected the term “unborn human being” to refer to a fetus in a pamphlet for Arizona voters, and more.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.