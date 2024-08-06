Tuesday, August 6, 2024

On today's newscast: A decades-long experiment on the Arizona Strip offers insights into the fate of old pines and oaks when fire is restored to a landscape, this past June and July were some of the hottest on record for much of northern Arizona, one of the last living Navajo Code Talkers has a newly renovated home, a judge ruled a proposition asking whether abortion should be enshrined in the state constitution will go before Arizona voters, and more.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.