On today's newscast: The City of Page has generated more than $20 million in fees from a parking lot at Horseshoe Bend, a judge found Arizona’s rules to prevent voter intimidation and harassment near polling places and drop boxes could violate free speech, Miss Navajo Nation attended the ongoing Summer Olympic Games in Paris, Arizona could soon have a new national monument, and more...

