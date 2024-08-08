Thursday, August 8, 2024

On today's newscast: Thursday is the anniversary of President Biden’s designation of a nearly million-acre national monument near the Grand Canyon, the most anticipated meteor shower of the year will put on a show this weekend, the FCC approved a nationwide alert system for missing Indigenous people, Arizona’s top utility companies reported customers used an unprecedented amount of energy over the weekend, Mohave County investigators want the public's help solving a decades-old murder case, and more...

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.